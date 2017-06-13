Tyler church prepared to host explosion evacuees

A Tyler church is preparing to host nearly 200 people forced out of their homes due to the explosions.

The Pine Springs Baptist Church is prepared for 100 to 150 people. They have refreshments set up in the fellowship hall.

Volunteers from Red Cross are also at the church they've brought food, water and dozens of volunteers. The first few evacuees said it's been more than hours since they've been able to get to their homes.

“I heard another explosion and I heard the glass breaking in another part of the house and it just shook the house. So I was screaming and telling him to come on. I'm grabbing my keys and I'm like we got to go we got to go. And we stepped outside and the fumes is just taking our breath away. My neighbors, everybody was running, their kids was running," said resident Jacqueline Biscoe.

The Smith County Sheriff's Office has not said when residents will be allowed back on their homes.

Red Cross volunteers said they are in constant communication with law enforcement. They have not been asked to bring beds to the church. But the pastor said they are ready to hold people overnight if needed.

