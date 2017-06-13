Going grocery shopping? Be prepared to pay more, research shows

Major Douglas Hudson with Galveston County sheriff’s office told KLTV this morning they have found a body matching the description of Palestine woman who went missing Monday.More >>
According to Tyler Fire officials, they are responding to a report of an explosion on Hwy 271.
Another East Texas student athlete has been drafted, this time by a major league baseball team.
The driver who caused a wreck that injured a Longview police officer has been cited, according to Longview Police Department,
The boil water notice in Mount Enterprise has been lifted.
