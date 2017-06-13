Woodmen and LPD helping replace tattered flags

Woodmen of the World and the Longview Police Department have teamed up to replace those tattered old flags.

They will get new flags for nonprofit organizations like Community Connections if their flag is looking a little worn. Citizens on Patrol are also refurbishing the flagpole at Community connections. That pole is about 70 years old and they have adopted it for repairs.

“After the pole is repainted we will run up new flags, a U.S. flag and a Texas flag. Woodmen of the world will donate a flag free of charge to any non-profit group that’s wanting to replace their flag,” said Longview Police Officer John Rolls.

Any Longview nonprofit can contact John Rolls at the Longview Police Department to see about getting a replacement flag.

