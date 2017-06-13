3 months' worth of debris piles up in 2 weeks after the Longview storm

Over 10,000 cubic yards of storm debris came in to the Compost site in two weeks. Photo by Jamey Boyum KLTV.

The organic debris from recent storms in Longview just keeps piling up at the Longview compost site. They are in no danger of running out of space, but in the last two weeks, they’ve amassed a pile equal to thirty percent of what Longview usually takes in across a whole year.

Dave Wimberly, Longview Compost Coordinator, says it just keeps coming.

“We’re probably half-done with storm recovery, so we’re going to have a large pile to work from,” Wimberly said.

He’s seen limbs and trees from other storms.

“We had another tornado a couple years ago. We had an ice storm. We had one of the hurricanes that came through, but this is by far the largest amount of debris we’ve gotten from a weather related event,” Wimberly revealed.

He says another pile has been started on the other side of the site.

“We’ve got 28 acres out here so we’re okay for acreage, but this is our original pile from storm recovery and it’s filled up pretty quickly,” Wimberly said.

But the big pile will sit awhile.

“We will grind it and it will sit awhile longer and it will turn into compost. It takes about 12 months,” Wimberly said.

At the moment they have mulch, but they’ve been so busy they don’t have any screened compost to offer the public.

“We’re just a three man operation. We’ve been doing the work with three of us and it’s been busy,” Wimberly explained.

They’ve even been helping to unload, and they won’t turn Longview residents away.

“Come on down. If you’ve got limbs we’ll take them,” Wimberly added.

They have taken in 10,700 cubic yards of storm debris, and suspect Longview will be hauling in debris for another month or so.

The compost site is open Tuesday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m, and it’s free to drop off with a Longview water bill. You can also schedule a bulky item pickup.

