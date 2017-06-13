Tyler welding business explodes, Smith County officials investigating

According to Tyler Fire officials, they are responding to a report of an explosion on Hwy 271.More >>
According to Tyler Fire officials, they are responding to a report of an explosion on Hwy 271.More >>
Major Douglas Hudson with Galveston County sheriff’s office told KLTV this morning they have found a body matching the description of Palestine woman who went missing Monday.More >>
Major Douglas Hudson with Galveston County sheriff’s office told KLTV this morning they have found a body matching the description of Palestine woman who went missing Monday.More >>
Another East Texan heard his named called during day two of the Major League Baseball draft. Former Nacogdoches Dragon Brigham Hill has been selected by Washington. The Nationals took the current Texas A&M pitcher with the 163rd overall pick.More >>
Another East Texan heard his named called during day two of the Major League Baseball draft. Former Nacogdoches Dragon Brigham Hill has been selected by Washington. The Nationals took the current Texas A&M pitcher with the 163rd overall pick.More >>
A Tyler church is preparing to host nearly 200 people forced out of their homes due to the explosions.More >>
A Tyler church is preparing to host nearly 200 people forced out of their homes due to the explosions.More >>
The Tool Volunteer Fire Department combated a large structure fire Monday afternoon.More >>
The Tool Volunteer Fire Department combated a large structure fire Monday afternoon.More >>