2017 Whitehouse High School grad Mason House drafted by San Diego Padres

Another East Texas student athlete has been drafted, this time by a major league baseball team.

Mason House, a 2017 graduate of Whitehouse High School, has been chosen in the 2017 Major League Baseball Draft by the San Diego Padres. House was 78th pick overall.

House, an outfielder, has already committed to play at Oklahoma State University in the fall. He will now have to make a tough decision between college or going pro. KLTV's Delaney Brey is speaking with House Tuesday afternoon to learn more.

