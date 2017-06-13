Driver issued citation in wreck that injured Longview officer

The driver who caused a wreck that injured a Longview police officer has been cited, according to Longview Police Department,

About 12:45 p.m. on June 7, Officer Rodney Smith was involved in a crash at 1400 South High St. According to the department, Smith, along with other officers, was performing a funeral escort when a car from the procession made an unsafe turn and collided with his motorcycle. The driver has now been issued a citation for turning when unsafe, according to Officer Kristie Brian.

Smith was ejected from his motorcycle and received multiple injuries. He has been released from the hospital and is recovering at home.



