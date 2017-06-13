Boil water notice lifted for Mount Enterprise - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Boil water notice lifted for Mount Enterprise

MOUNT ENTERPRISE, TX (KLTV) -

The boil water notice in Mount Enterprise has been lifted. 

Mount Enterprise Water supply has confirmed with KLTV that there is no longer a need for residents to boil water in the service area.

You may contact the department with any further questions: 903-822-3464

