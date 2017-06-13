Union Pacific confirms body discovered on tracks near Jacksonville

The body of a man was found Tuesday morning, on the Union Pacific railroad tracks near Jacksonville city limits.

Union Pacific Public Information Officer Jeff Degraff says that the company believes a man and a woman jumped on top of a train car in San Marcos. The man either fell or jumped off the moving train and landed in between two of the cars and was killed.

The woman, who was traveling with the man, reportedly jumpedoff the train in the Troup area. She has a broken leg and was taken to the hospital.

The train was traveling from Laredo to Chicago.

Union Pacific, Cherokee County, and Texas Rangers are investigating.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.