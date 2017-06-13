Body of man killed by train sent to Tyler for autopsy

Law enforcement officers respond to a scene where a person was found dead near railroad tracks in Jacksonville. (Source: Jay Neal/Jacksonville Daily Progress)

The body of a man was found Tuesday morning, on the Union Pacific railroad tracks near Jacksonville city limits.

at 9:45 a.m. the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office received a call in reference to an injured female. The woman reportedly jumped from a northbound freight train.

The woman was located at County Road 4807 South of Troup.

Just after 10 a.m. the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office received a call from a motorist and was told that something was on the railroad track near the intersection of U.S. 79 and County Road 3302 west of Jacksonville.

The body of a white male was found on the tracks west of Jacksonville. The man appeared to have been killed after being run over by the train.

The female said that her friend had fallen from the train earlier. She suffered a broken leg and was taken to the hospital.

Union Pacific Public Information Officer Jeff Degraff says that the man and a woman reportedly jumped on top of a train car in San Marcos. The train was traveling from Laredo to Chicago.

Justice of the Peace Phillip Grimes ordered the body be taken to Tyler for an autopsy.

The identification of the two individuals have not been released at this time.

Union Pacific Law Enforcement, The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office, and Texas Rangers are investigating.

