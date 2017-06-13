WATCH LIVE: Attorney General Jeff Sessions congressional testimony

Attorney General Jeff Sessions will testify before the Senate Intelligence Committee Tuesday afternoon.

Mobile users click here to watch

According to ABC, it is expected that Sessions will be asked about an alleged third meeting with the Russian ambassador to the United States.

Sessions will also face questions regarding his Russian contacts during the election campaign and his role in the firing of James Comey, according to ABC reports.

His appearance before the Senate Intelligence Committee comes less than a week after former FBI Director James Comey's testimony.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.