Marshall 'Most Wanted' man now in custody

One of Marshall, Texas' “Most Wanted” suspects are now behind bars.

Dontrell "Wookie" Anderson, 23, was apprehended after a brief chase with police on Monday.

The chase ensued around 2 p.m. after officers with the Marshall Police Department attempted to conduct a traffic stop in the 1500 block of Rosborough Springs Road. Anderson, who goes by the street name "Wookie", was a passenger in the vehicle.

The vehicle fled the scene. After a brief chase, Anderson was apprehended.

Anderson was wanted for his involvement in engaging in organized criminal activity.

Anderson is currently in the Harrison County jail on a felony parole warrant. Police say more charges could be forthcoming.

