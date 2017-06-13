Tyler City Council to consider tax abatement

Tyler City Council is considering a tax abatement in their Wednesday meeting.

The abatement would postpone property tax increases on a CREST Process Systems investment. The company is headquartered in Tyler, and due to increased business in Louisiana's Haynesville Shale and the Permian Basin, the company is planning to build an additional 25,000 square foot facility and add 20 new jobs.

According to the council agenda, the 100% abatement on the $2.2 million investment would span three years. The company would continue to pay taxes on the existing property, which is valued at $1.96 million.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.