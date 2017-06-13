Resources to keep your child engaged this summer - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Resources to keep your child engaged this summer

By Jeff Wright, Producer
There's a lot to do in East Texas in the summer (Source: TheLoop.kltv.com) There's a lot to do in East Texas in the summer (Source: TheLoop.kltv.com)

The National Summer Learning Association says most students lose two months of math skills every summer, and low-income students typically lose another two to three months in reading. That can put the most vulnerable kids several years behind their peers by the time elementary school wraps up.

If you'd like more information on how to keep your child mentally engaged this summer, click here for more from the organizers at National Summer Learning Association.

