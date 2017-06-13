Driver of utility vehicle taken to hospital after collision with car

One person is in the hospital after a collision between a mule tractor and a car.

The wreck happened on Highway 80 East near loop 281 in Longview.

The driver of the mule was taking produce to a local restaurant, and crossing Highway 80 when he collided with the vehicle.

The person behind the wheel of the vehicle did not suffer any injuries. The driver of the mule was taken to the hospital. His injuries are not known at this time.

