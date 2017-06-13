Woman found to be in possession of meth, charged with child enda - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Woman found to be in possession of meth, charged with child endangerment

Jessica Gordy (Smith County Jail) Jessica Gordy (Smith County Jail)

A traffic stop in Lindale leads to the arrest of a woman, found to be in possession of methamphetamine, with two children in the car.

Jessica Starr Gordy, 38, is charged with possession of a controlled substance, and abandoning or endangering a child, and criminal negligence.

According to Smith County Officials, Lindale police stopped Gordy just after 1:30 p.m. on Monday for a traffic violation. During the stop, officers found methamphetamine inside the vehicle. Her two children were also in the vehicle at the time of the arrest. 

Gordy was also wanted on a previous warrant for failure to appear, and bail jumping.

She is currently in the Smith County Jail. Her bond has not yet been set.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly