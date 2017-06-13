Woman found to be in possession of meth, charged with child endangerment

A traffic stop in Lindale leads to the arrest of a woman, found to be in possession of methamphetamine, with two children in the car.

Jessica Starr Gordy, 38, is charged with possession of a controlled substance, and abandoning or endangering a child, and criminal negligence.

According to Smith County Officials, Lindale police stopped Gordy just after 1:30 p.m. on Monday for a traffic violation. During the stop, officers found methamphetamine inside the vehicle. Her two children were also in the vehicle at the time of the arrest.

Gordy was also wanted on a previous warrant for failure to appear, and bail jumping.

She is currently in the Smith County Jail. Her bond has not yet been set.

