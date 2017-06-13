Woman found to be in possession of meth, charged with child endangerment

One person is in the hospital after a collision between a mule tractor and a car.More >>
A traffic stop in Lindale leads to the arrest of a woman, found to be in possession of methamphetamines, with two children in car.
The Woodway Public Safety Department said that arrested 9 suspects in a three-day operation targeting prostitution and other criminal offenses.
Major Douglas Hudson with Galveston County sheriff's office told KLTV this morning they have found a body matching the description of Palestine woman who went missing Monday.
