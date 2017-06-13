Galveston County: Body found matches description of missing Palestine woman

Authorities believe to have found a body matching the description of missing 33-year-old Brandy Mosley.

Major Douglas Hudson with Galveston County sheriff’s office, told KLTV this morning they have found a body matching the description of Palestine woman who went missing Monday.

The body was discovered around 6:30 a.m., Tuesday, “we do not have a confirmation on the identification until a medical examiner completes his examination,” Major Hudson said. “However, a tattoo on the body found matches that of the missing woman.”

Mosley was last seen near Crystal Beach on Bolivar. She was wearing a gray shirt and maroon shorts.Galveston County Sheriff's Office dispatchers reported that Mosley had gone missing after swimming out to help her 4-year-old son who was having trouble swimming.

The child made it to the shore, officials said, but Mosley was not seen again.

Mosley is also the owner of B's Hive Therapy Day Spa and Salon in Palestine.

