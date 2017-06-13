Friends of Palestine woman presumed drowned at Crystal Beach 'heartbroken'

The United States Coast Guard is searching for a Palestine woman who went missing Monday.

Authorities say they have found a body matching the description of missing 33-year-old Brandy Mosley.

Major Douglas Hudson with Galveston County Sheriff’s Office, told KLTV they have found a body matching the description of Palestine woman who went missing Monday.

The body was discovered around 6:30 a.m., Tuesday, “we do not have a confirmation on the identification until a medical examiner completes his examination,” Major Hudson said. “However, a tattoo on the body found matches that of the missing woman.”

One of Mosley's former employees, Abby Mares, now lives in Galveston and said she went to sleep "listening to helicopters" as they searched for her friend.

Mares said that she said that she knows Brandy would want her to have faith through this, and to know how much she loved her son Toran.



"Heartbroken." That's how her friend Eric Legard described Mosley, saying she "had a huge heart, and gave her heart to everyone she knew."

Mosley was last seen near Crystal Beach on Bolivar. She was wearing a gray shirt and maroon shorts.Galveston County Sheriff's Office dispatchers reported that Mosley had gone missing after swimming out to help her 4-year-old son who was having trouble swimming.

The child made it to the shore, officials said, but Mosley was not seen again.

Today family and friends are gathering flowers and candles on the front porch of B's Hive Therapy Day Spa and Salon in Palestine. Brandy Mosley was the spa's owner.

