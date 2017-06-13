Identify of suspect released, homeowner held man hostage until police arrived

The identity of the man who was held captive by a homeowner, after he tried to steal his weapons, has been identified and charged.

Paul Brent Hopkins, 38, is charged with Burglary of a Habitation.

The Smith County Sheriff's Office says Hopkins broke into the home of Robert Fitch, in the 24000 block of FM 2767, around 10 a.m Monday morning.

Fitch is a farmer in Smith County. He says he was in the back part of his property burning wood when he got thirsty. He hopped on his four-wheeler and headed back home, and there found Hopkins rummaging through his home and taking his root beer.

Fitch says Hopkins also took a shotgun and a rifle.

Fitch then decided to take matters into his own hands and held the intruder at gunpoint on the front porch of his home until deputies arrived.

Hopkins is in the Smith County Jail. His bond has not been set.

Related: Smith County homeowner takes gun back, holds alleged burglar at gunpoint

Related: Suspect in custody after homeowner holds intruder at gunpoint

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.