Lindale Police searching for suspected Walmart thief - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Lindale Police searching for suspected Walmart thief

(Source: Lindale Police Facebook Page) (Source: Lindale Police Facebook Page)
(Source: Lindale Police Facebook Page) (Source: Lindale Police Facebook Page)

Lindale Police are seeking the public's help in finding a man they say stole from Walmart.

The white male was observed wearing a green shirt and ball cap. He is reported to be driving a gray Chevrolet truck. 

If you have any information on who the man is, you are asked to contact police.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly