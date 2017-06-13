Wreck slows traffic on Loop 323 at University Blvd. in Tyler - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Wreck slows traffic on Loop 323 at University Blvd. in Tyler

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Connect
(Source: KLTV) (Source: KLTV)
TYLER, TX (KLTV) -

A wreck is slowing motorists on a major Tyler roadway Tuesday morning.

Just before 8 a.m., crews were called to a two-vehicle wreck on SE Loop 323 at University Boulevard. 

The wreck is slowing traffic around the intersection. Motorists should seek alternate routes to avoid delays.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.

  • NewsMore>>

  • Wreck slows traffic on Loop 323 at University Blvd. in Tyler

    Wreck slows traffic on Loop 323 at University Blvd. in Tyler

    Tuesday, June 13 2017 9:08 AM EDT2017-06-13 13:08:15 GMT
    (Source: KLTV)(Source: KLTV)

    A wreck is slowing motorists on a major Tyler roadway Tuesday morning. 

    More >>

    A wreck is slowing motorists on a major Tyler roadway Tuesday morning. 

    More >>

  • Lufkin and Whitehouse qualify for Division I 7 on 7 state tournament

    Lufkin and Whitehouse qualify for Division I 7 on 7 state tournament

    Tuesday, June 13 2017 1:12 AM EDT2017-06-13 05:12:35 GMT
    Lufkin and Whitehouse have qualified for the 7 on 7 state tournament.Lufkin and Whitehouse have qualified for the 7 on 7 state tournament.

    On Saturday, Lufkin hosted a Division I 7 on 7 state qualifying tournament. The Panthers and Whitehouse were the two teams to advance to the state tournament the last weekend of June. The state tourney is being held in College Station. Longview and Tyler Lee were also in the 12-team field at Lufkin, but only the top two teams advance.

    More >>

    On Saturday, Lufkin hosted a Division I 7 on 7 state qualifying tournament. The Panthers and Whitehouse were the two teams to advance to the state tournament the last weekend of June. The state tourney is being held in College Station. Longview and Tyler Lee were also in the 12-team field at Lufkin, but only the top two teams advance.

    More >>

  • Houston head coach Major Applewhite expects Bryson Smith to develop and learn

    Houston head coach Major Applewhite expects Bryson Smith to develop and learn

    Tuesday, June 13 2017 12:42 AM EDT2017-06-13 04:42:11 GMT
    Major Applewhite likes recruiting East Texans.Major Applewhite likes recruiting East Texans.

    At the collegiate level, university of Houston head coach Major Applewhite was in Nacogdoches last week to be apart of Stephen F. Austin's satellite camp. In his first year at the helm, but third with the program, Applewhite knows first hand the elite talent that comes from our region and specifically John Tyler.

    More >>

    At the collegiate level, university of Houston head coach Major Applewhite was in Nacogdoches last week to be apart of Stephen F. Austin's satellite camp. In his first year at the helm, but third with the program, Applewhite knows first hand the elite talent that comes from our region and specifically John Tyler.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly