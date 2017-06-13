Tuesday's Weather: Hot and humid again with a chance for a few s - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Tuesday's Weather: Hot and humid again with a chance for a few showers this afternoon. Highs near 90

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) -

Good Tuesday morning, East Texas!  Another warm, muggy start with mostly cloudy skies.  Expect a mix of clouds and sun this afternoon and another chance for a few isolated showers.  Showers could be heavy at times, but shouldn't last long.  High temperatures this afternoon will reach the lower 90s with south winds gusting up to 15 mph.  Any rain will diminish quickly this evening with partly to mostly cloudy skies overnight tonight.  Wednesday morning looks warm and muggy again with temperatures starting out in the mid 70s.  Expect partly cloudy skies for midweek and still a slight chance for an isolated shower Wednesday afternoon.  Lots of sunshine for the end of the week and into the weekend.  Winds will turn out of the southwest, which will gradually warm temperatures into the lower 90s by the weekend.  Expect hot and humid conditions for Saturday and Sunday with light south and southwesterly winds.

  • Wreck slows traffic on Loop 323 at University Blvd. in Tyler

    Tuesday, June 13 2017 9:08 AM EDT2017-06-13 13:08:15 GMT
    A wreck is slowing motorists on a major Tyler roadway Tuesday morning. 

  • Lufkin and Whitehouse qualify for Division I 7 on 7 state tournament

    Tuesday, June 13 2017 1:12 AM EDT2017-06-13 05:12:35 GMT
    On Saturday, Lufkin hosted a Division I 7 on 7 state qualifying tournament. The Panthers and Whitehouse were the two teams to advance to the state tournament the last weekend of June. The state tourney is being held in College Station. Longview and Tyler Lee were also in the 12-team field at Lufkin, but only the top two teams advance.

  • Houston head coach Major Applewhite expects Bryson Smith to develop and learn

    Tuesday, June 13 2017 12:42 AM EDT2017-06-13 04:42:11 GMT
    At the collegiate level, university of Houston head coach Major Applewhite was in Nacogdoches last week to be apart of Stephen F. Austin's satellite camp. In his first year at the helm, but third with the program, Applewhite knows first hand the elite talent that comes from our region and specifically John Tyler.

