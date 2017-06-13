Tuesday's Weather: Hot and humid again with a chance for a few showers this afternoon. Highs near 90

Good Tuesday morning, East Texas! Another warm, muggy start with mostly cloudy skies. Expect a mix of clouds and sun this afternoon and another chance for a few isolated showers. Showers could be heavy at times, but shouldn't last long. High temperatures this afternoon will reach the lower 90s with south winds gusting up to 15 mph. Any rain will diminish quickly this evening with partly to mostly cloudy skies overnight tonight. Wednesday morning looks warm and muggy again with temperatures starting out in the mid 70s. Expect partly cloudy skies for midweek and still a slight chance for an isolated shower Wednesday afternoon. Lots of sunshine for the end of the week and into the weekend. Winds will turn out of the southwest, which will gradually warm temperatures into the lower 90s by the weekend. Expect hot and humid conditions for Saturday and Sunday with light south and southwesterly winds.

