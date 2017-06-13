Lufkin and Whitehouse qualify for Division I 7 on 7 state tourna - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Lufkin and Whitehouse qualify for Division I 7 on 7 state tournament

Lufkin and Whitehouse have qualified for the 7 on 7 state tournament.
TYLER, TX (KLTV) -

On Saturday, Lufkin hosted a Division I 7 on 7 state qualifying tournament. The Panthers and Whitehouse were the two teams to advance to the state tournament the last weekend of June.

The state tourney is being held in College Station. Longview and Tyler Lee were also in the 12-team field at Lufkin, but only the top two teams advance. Both the Lobos and Red Raiders will get another crack at qualifying for the state tournament this coming weekend in Tyler.

    It has been a banner school year for teams and athletes in the area, and a pair of East Texans can cap it off in style. 14 year old Hayden Ford of Whitehouse and 15 year old Max Mathis of van have qualified for the national finals in the junior high division of the National High School Rodeo Association.

