Lufkin and Whitehouse qualify for Division I 7 on 7 state tournament

On Saturday, Lufkin hosted a Division I 7 on 7 state qualifying tournament. The Panthers and Whitehouse were the two teams to advance to the state tournament the last weekend of June.



The state tourney is being held in College Station. Longview and Tyler Lee were also in the 12-team field at Lufkin, but only the top two teams advance. Both the Lobos and Red Raiders will get another crack at qualifying for the state tournament this coming weekend in Tyler.



Copyright 2017 KLTV. All Rights Reserved.