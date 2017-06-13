Houston head coach Major Applewhite expects Bryson Smith to deve - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Houston head coach Major Applewhite expects Bryson Smith to develop and learn

TYLER, TX (KLTV) -

At the collegiate level, university of Houston head coach Major Applewhite was in Nacogdoches last week to be apart of Stephen F. Austin's satellite camp. In his first year at the helm, but third with the program, Applewhite knows first hand the elite talent that comes from our region and specifically John Tyler.


The former Longhorns quarterback worked closely with JT product and QB Greg Ward Jr. the past two seasons as the Cougars offensive coordinator. In addition to Ward, Houston leaned heavily on former John Tyler Lions Tyus Bowser and Braylon Jones last season.

Bowser and Ward are now in the NFL, but another JT standout in quarterback Bryson Smith will be an incoming freshman. Smith may not start day one, but he has big shoes to fill.

