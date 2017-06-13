Sports WebXtra: Whitehouse product Mason House could be drafted - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Sports WebXtra: Whitehouse product Mason House could be drafted this week

Whitehouse product Mason House should get drated this week.
WHITEHOUSE, TX (KLTV) -

Rounds one and two of the Major League Baseball draft took place Monday night. Counting the competitive balance rounds A and B, a total of 75 prospects were taken.

Whitehouse product and Oklahoma State commit Mason House is ranked as the 83rd prospect according to MLB.com, but ESPN's Keith Law has the slugger at number 41.

House is still on the board, but will likely be selected during rounds three through 10 Tuesday afternoon.

