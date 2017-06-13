Sports WebXtra: Cowboys begin mandatory minicamp Tuesday - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Sports WebXtra: Cowboys begin mandatory minicamp Tuesday

Cowboys open mandatory minicamp on Tuesday.
DALLAS, TX (KLTV) -

A majority of the 32 NFL teams will hold a three-day mandatory minicamp beginning Tuesday. That includes the Cowboys. Dallas though has had near perfect
attendance during organized team activities so not much should change.

Gunning to win the NFC East in back to back years for the first time since 1995 and 1996, Dallas will also look to make the playoffs in consecutive seasons
for the first time since 2006 and 2007.

Now second year running back Ezekiel Elliott is a big key to the cowboys success. Elliott led the league in rushing as a rookie with over 1,600 yards, but knows he can get better. That type of mindset is what the entire cowboys roster needs in order to repeat as NFC champs.

    Kevin Durant capped his spectacular first season with the Warriors by bringing home that coveted NBA championship he joined Golden State last July so determined to get.
    It has been a banner school year for teams and athletes in the area, and a pair of East Texans can cap it off in style. 14 year old Hayden Ford of Whitehouse and 15 year old Max Mathis of van have qualified for the national finals in the junior high division of the National High School Rodeo Association.

    It has been a banner school year for teams and athletes in the area, and a pair of East Texans can cap it off in style. 14 year old Hayden Ford of Whitehouse and 15 year old Max Mathis of van have qualified for the national finals in the junior high division of the National High School Rodeo Association.

