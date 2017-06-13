Sports WebXtra: Cowboys begin mandatory minicamp Tuesday

A majority of the 32 NFL teams will hold a three-day mandatory minicamp beginning Tuesday. That includes the Cowboys. Dallas though has had near perfect

attendance during organized team activities so not much should change.

Gunning to win the NFC East in back to back years for the first time since 1995 and 1996, Dallas will also look to make the playoffs in consecutive seasons

for the first time since 2006 and 2007.

Now second year running back Ezekiel Elliott is a big key to the cowboys success. Elliott led the league in rushing as a rookie with over 1,600 yards, but knows he can get better. That type of mindset is what the entire cowboys roster needs in order to repeat as NFC champs.



