East Texans prepare for national calf roping competition

It has been a banner school year for teams and athletes in the area, and a pair of East Texans can cap it off in style. 14 year old Hayden Ford of Whitehouse and 15 year old Max Mathis of van have qualified for the national finals in the junior high division of the National High School Rodeo Association.



The calf ropers each had to finish in the top four at a recent state competition and got the job done. Having reached the top of calf roping as eighth graders, the boys are excited test their skill against some of the best in the country later this week in Tennessee.



