East Texans prepare for national calf roping competition

It has been a banner school year for teams and athletes in the area, and a pair of East Texans can cap it off in style. 14 year old Hayden Ford of Whitehouse and 15 year old Max Mathis of van have qualified for the national finals in the junior high division of the National High School Rodeo Association.More >>
It has been a banner school year for teams and athletes in the area, and a pair of East Texans can cap it off in style. 14 year old Hayden Ford of Whitehouse and 15 year old Max Mathis of van have qualified for the national finals in the junior high division of the National High School Rodeo Association.More >>
On Saturday, Lufkin hosted a Division I 7 on 7 state qualifying tournament. The Panthers and Whitehouse were the two teams to advance to the state tournament the last weekend of June. The state tourney is being held in College Station. Longview and Tyler Lee were also in the 12-team field at Lufkin, but only the top two teams advance.More >>
On Saturday, Lufkin hosted a Division I 7 on 7 state qualifying tournament. The Panthers and Whitehouse were the two teams to advance to the state tournament the last weekend of June. The state tourney is being held in College Station. Longview and Tyler Lee were also in the 12-team field at Lufkin, but only the top two teams advance.More >>
At the collegiate level, university of Houston head coach Major Applewhite was in Nacogdoches last week to be apart of Stephen F. Austin's satellite camp. In his first year at the helm, but third with the program, Applewhite knows first hand the elite talent that comes from our region and specifically John Tyler.More >>
At the collegiate level, university of Houston head coach Major Applewhite was in Nacogdoches last week to be apart of Stephen F. Austin's satellite camp. In his first year at the helm, but third with the program, Applewhite knows first hand the elite talent that comes from our region and specifically John Tyler.More >>