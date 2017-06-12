Coast Guard searching for Palestine woman in waters off Crystal Beach

The United States Coast Guard is searching for a Palestine woman who went missing Monday.



USCG officials say that Brandy Mosley, 33, was last seen near Crystal Beach on Bolivar. She was wearing a gray shirt and maroon shorts.



At 2 p.m. Monday, Galveston County Sheriff's Office dispatchers reported that Mosley had gone missing after swimming out to help her 4-year-old child who was having trouble swimming. The child made it to the shore, officials said, but Mosley was not seen again.



According to the USCG, an Air Station Houston MH-65 Dolphin aircrew and Station Galveston boat crews are searching the waters off Crystal Beach with Bolivar Police and the Crystal Beach Volunteer Fire Department.



An officer with the Coast Guard said at 8:20 p.m. that a second helicopter has been added to the search, and will be searching through the night, alternating with the first helicopter.

Mosley is owner of B's Hive of Therapy Day Spa & Salon in Palestine.



Stay with KLTV and KLTV.com for updates.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.

