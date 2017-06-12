Texas changes its STAAR report card

Parents will be directed to online resources to help their children learn what they got wrong. (Source: KLTV)

The State of Texas is adding a new section to their STAAR Report Card. Starting this summer, parents will receive a more detailed information packet about the questions their kids got wrong on the test.

Texas Education Commissioner Mike Morath was in Tyler Monday to outline the new process to educators.

"The accountability system and the assessment has been this ghost that parents have been chasing," Tyler ISD Superintendent Mary Crawford said, referring to the lack of detailed information on the report card in years past.

"If I go to the doctor and the doctor gives me a diagnosis but [doesn't give] a next step I can take, it's not all that helpful," Commissioner Morath said to the audience.

The big difference between the new and old report cards is that the new one directs parents to online resources to help their kids learn what they got wrong. It will also outline how much their child advanced during the year.

The new report cards will be sent out to high school parents this week, and to parents with kids in grades 3-8 at the end of June.

