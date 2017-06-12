Longview Fire Department rescues dog stuck in storm drain

Longview firefighter goes after a stuck dog. Photo by Jamey Boyum KLTV.

The Longview Fire Department and animal control responded to a call of a dog trapped in a storm drain Monday.

It happened around 9:30 a.m. in the 1900 block of Meshach Drive in Longview.

A passerby heard barking coming from a storm drain and notified authorities. Longview Fire Department Captain Travis Pickle says they located the dog pretty quickly.

“We kind of tracked it down for a distance into the storm drain but it keeps kind of running away,” Pickle said.

They snaked a gas meter hose into the pipe trying to remove the small dog.

“It monitors the gasses. Methane or any gasses that are in there,” another firefighter said.

Over the weekend, a dog owner had been circulating pictures of a lost dog in the area.

“So we’re hopeful that we can get the owners here and have them call it up,” Pickle stated.

The firefighters were sure it was the same dog.

“The pup’s only four months old,” Pickle revealed.

“It’s about in the middle of that truck right there where the dog is,” said Jacob Adkins, the firefighter in the drain, pointing down the street.

Firefighter Ledkins pushed his way through spiders, but couldn’t reach the little dog. It wasn’t long before Tiffany and Trey Davis showed up with Bucky’s brother.

They had been looking for little Bucky all weekend.

“Since Friday. We’ve been everywhere,” Tiffany said with tears in her eyes.

The Davis’s were trying to coax him out with his favorite squeaky toy but it didn’t work.

Then they brought in the big guns: Bucky’s brother Moondog. They thought they could put him on a leash and sort of fish for Bucky.

Tiffany, who lives close to the storm drain, said she was prepared for another day of searching, but didn’t know how much longer they could keep looking

Twenty seconds later, Bucky was out.

“Oh, thank God, Bucky!” Tiffany exclaimed.

There was a happy reunion, lots of hugs, plenty of licks and whimpers of joy.

