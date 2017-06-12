Tyler municipal court offers new citation solution program

The City of Tyler Municipal Court is offering a solution for those who have unresolved municipal court cases.

According to Jenny Wells with the City of Tyler, from June 12 through July 12, the municipal court will offer a "Citation Solution Program." According to the program, anyone with unresolved municipal court cases and no current payment arrangement with the court, regardless of year of the outstanding case, total amount owed, or warrant status, may voluntarily appear and pay $50 as a down payment and enter into a written payment plan of $100 per month.

Those who are unable to pay the authorized monthly installment will have the opportunity to schedule an appointment to see a judge and explain their circumstances, according to Wells' statement.

This program will allow time for customers, with and without warrants, to voluntarily handle their court business, the statement said, and if an individual with a warrant participates in this program, their warrant will be lifted upon down payment.

This program is not available to defendants who have been arrested because of outstanding warrants, however, according to the statement.

For more information, please call Municipal Court at (903) 531-1266



