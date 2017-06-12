City of Tyler offers temporary payment plans for outstanding tickets

Outstanding traffic tickets and unpaid fines can eventually result in arrest warrants, but between June 12 and July 12 the City of Tyler will forgo those arrest warrants for anyone who comes into municipal court to establish a payment plan.

"It eliminates the cost of us having to send people to jail," Court Administrator Nicole Johnson said, "and also the discomfort of sending people to jail when they have jobs and daily lives they have to care for."

The payment plan allows people with outstanding tickets to pay an initial $50 down payment, then pay $100 a month until the fine is paid off.

If a person with an unpaid ticket believes they do not have the resources to pay, the city says they can come in to speak with the judge and outline alternate methods, like community service.

The service will be offered at the Municipal Court at Broadway and Gentry, then also at the Southside Substation on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

