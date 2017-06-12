Gladewater to receive $5.5 million from TWDB for water, wastewater system improvements

The Texas Water Development Board (TWDB) approved financial assistance for the City of Gladewater on Monday.



The assistance will be in the amount of $5.5 million. This is the combination of a $1.6 million loan from Drinking Water State Revolving Fund and a $3.9 million loan from the Clean Water State Revolving Fund. The City will finance water and wastewater system improvements with the assistance, according to the TWDB. They say the financial assistance could save the city about $690,000 over the life of the loans.



From the TWDB statement:



The assistance provided by the DWSRF will allow the City to finance the planning, design, and construction costs associated with water system improvements. The City will use the assistance to upgrade access to the existing water treatment plant and replace existing waterlines, as well as complete other improvements.

The City will be able to finance the planning, design, and construction costs associated with improvements at the City’s wastewater treatment plant with the assistance received from the CWSRF. The assistance will allow the City to replace equipment at the wastewater treatment plant and make improvements to the lines.





