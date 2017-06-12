Tyler man who tried running over police officer to serve 8 years in prison

Deaveron Rakin Dean, 25, of Tyler was sentenced to prison on June 8 after pleading guilty to charges of aggravated assault of a public servant, evading arrest, and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.

Dean will serve 8 years under a plea agreement.

Dean was indicted May 18.

