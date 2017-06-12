Henderson County Crime Stoppers: Reward offered in 2009 missing person case

The Henderson County Crime Stoppers organization says a reward is being offered in the case of a person who went missing in 2009.

Heather Danielle Cannon went missing Aug. 28, 2009. She was reported as a runaway Sept. 5, 2009, according to Henderson County Crime Stoppers. Officials are now offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information in the case that leads to the arrest or conviction of suspects or suspects responsible.

Crimestoppers released a statement on the case Monday:

"Henderson County Crime Stoppers, Inc. is offering up to a $5,000.00 **REWARD** for the LOCATION / RECOVERY of Missing Person Heather Danielle Cannon And / Or the ARREST and CONVICTION of the suspect or suspects responsible.

According to Heather's mother, Melissa Hardwick, she was notified on August 28, 2009 that Heather reportedly left the house on Private Road 6802 where she was living with her father, Jarrel Whitley. Mr. Whitley said when he returned home from work, Heather and all of her clothes were gone.

On September 5, 2009 Heather Danielle Cannon was reported as a runaway by her mother.

Heather’s disappearance is considered suspicious in nature

and foul play is suspected.

Henderson County Investigators have searched multiple properties throughout Henderson County with negative results.

Any and all information will be greatly appreciated

