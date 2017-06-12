Henderson County Crime Stoppers: Reward offered in 2009 missing person case

The Woodway Public Safety Department said that arrested 9 suspects in a three-day operation targeting prostitution and other criminal offenses.More >>
After the ordeal, Fitch says he and the alleged intruder sat on the porch while Fitch kept an eye on the man as they waited for deputies.More >>
The Longview Fire Department and animal control responded to a call of a dog trapped in a storm drain Monday.More >>
Outstanding traffic tickets and unpaid fines can eventually result in arrest warrants, but between June 12 and July 12 the City of Tyler will forgo those arrest warrants for anyone who comes into municipal court to establish a payment plan.More >>
Starting this summer, parents will receive a more detailed information packet about the questions their kids got wrong on the test.More >>
