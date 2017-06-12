Emergency crews responding to auto-pedestrian collision in White - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Emergency crews responding to auto-pedestrian collision in Whitehouse

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
SMITH COUNTY, TX (KLTV) -

Police are on scene of an auto-pedestrian collision in Whitehouse Monday afternoon. 

According to Smith County officials, police responded to County Road 2123 in Whitehouse after reports of an auto-pedestrian collision. 

Officials say there are injuries and EMS is responding. 

No roads are being blocked as of yet. 

This is a developing story. Stay with KLTV for updates. 

