Longview police: Missing toddler may be in Mexico with mother

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Marcos Macedo, 2 (Source: Longview Police)
Maria Becerril Leon (Source: Longview Police)
A Longview police official says a missing child officials are searching for may be in Mexico.

Longview Police Department Sgt. Shane McCarter said Monday that there are unconfirmed reports that Marcos Macedo, who will be 2 in October, may be in Tiquicheo, Mexico.

He is believed to be with his mother Maria Becerril-Leon, his non-custodial parent.

McCarter said the department has notified the U.S. State Department.

According to LPD, Becerril-Leon is a known drug user and was last seen in Upshur County on June 8, but Marcos was not seen with her. Marcos is 2 feet 8 inches tall and has brown eyes and black hair. 

To provide information on his whereabouts, contact the Longview Police Department at 903-237-1170.

