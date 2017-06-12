Green Street Bridge claims another, Penske truck gets stuck under bridge

A Penske Truck Rental 18-wheeler, out of Dallas, got stuck under the Green Street bridge in Longview.

It happened Monday, just after 11 a.m.

The female driver of the 18-wheeler got stuck under the railway bridge at Green Street and Cotton Street in downtown Longview.

The truck was hauling flooring to a Longview business.The driver said she didn't see the clearance sign in time. She reportedly tried to back the truck out but her attempts failed.

A wrecker showed up to the scene and was able to lower the suspension in the 18-wheeler and back it out safely.

The road was briefly shut down in both directions. No one was injured.

Over the decades, that bridge has become a trap for many trucks. There are large warning signs before motorists get to the bridge, but this situation continues to happen...over and over again.

