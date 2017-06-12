Suspect in custody after homeowner holds intruder at gunpoint

An intruder is now in custody after the homeowner detained him until deputies arrived.

Smith County Officials tell KLTV the homeowner held the intruder at gunpoint.

Deputies received the call just before 10 a.m. and were dispatched to the 24,000 block of FM Road 2767.

The homeowner told deputies that someone had entered their home in an attempt to steal weapons.

Smith County officials arrived on scene and arrested the suspect.

