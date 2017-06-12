Longview man who struck woman in face and forced his way into her home indicted

The Longview man who police say struck a woman with a rock at the front door of her house in order to get inside the residence has been indicted.

Malique Makail Henderson, 20, of Longview is charged with two counts of burglary of a habitation and two counts of aggravated robbery.

On April 6, Henderson reportedly approached a home in the 1100 block of South Green Street, knocked on the door, and when a woman answered Henderson struck her with a rock or piece of broken concrete. Police say he then forced his way into the home and confronted a man inside. Henderson then struck the man, rendering him incapacitated. Henderson stole items from the victims' home and ran.

Authorities were able to locate Henderson. He was taken to the Gregg County Jail.

Police recovered the stolen property and returned it to the victims. Both of the residents were taken to the hospital for their injuries.

Henderson was indicted on June 7 on two counts of aggravated robbery. He is currently in the Gregg County Jail on bonds totaling $1.5 million dollars.

Related: Longview robbery suspect strikes woman in face with rock, forces way in home

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.