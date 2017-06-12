Longview Fire Department: Electrical issue led to evacuations at Kilgore College-Longview

The Longview man who police say struck a woman with a rock at the front door of her house in order to get inside the residence has been indicted.More >>
Officials have identified the issued that caused a temporary evacuation of a building at Kilgore's Longview campus Monday.More >>
The man accused of pulling a knife out at a party and threatening several people, and later punching an officer in the face, has been indicted.More >>
A Smith County jail inmate was found hanging inside his cell just after midnight Monday.More >>
The skyline of one East Texas city was filled with thick black smoke and fire crews raced to find the source of a roaring blaze.More >>
