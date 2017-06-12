Longview Fire Department: Electrical issue led to evacuations at Kilgore College-Longview

Officials have identified the issued that caused a temporary evacuation of a building at Kilgore's Longview campus Monday.

According to Longview Fire Department Chief Hank Hester, the issue was electrical in nature and stemmed from a floor plug that shorted out. Hester said the incident occurred in the Hendrix Center and the building was temporarily evacuated. Hester said there was not a fire and no one was injured in the incident.

By 9 a.m., students had returned to the building after the scene was cleared.

KLTV has reached out to Kilgore College for comment. Officials were not immediately available.

