Longview man indicted, arrested for punching police officer and pulling knife at party

The man accused of pulling a knife out at a party and threatening several people, and later punching an officer in the face, has been indicted.

Dayton Reed Mize, 18, reportedly pulled a knife out at a party, in April, and threatened several people. He was asked to leave the party and Police found Mize wandering down the street with a cut to his wrist. When officers tried to give him medical attention, he took off running. When officers caught up to Mize that is when police say he punched an officer in the face.

The officer suffered minor injuries. Mize was treated for his injuries at the hospital and was then taken to the Gregg County Jail.

Mize was indicted on June 7 for Assaulting a public servant, a third-degree felony. He is also charged with two counts of Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He is currently in the Gregg County Jail on bonds totaling $100,000.

