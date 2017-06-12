Smith County inmate found dead in jail cell

The Texas Rangers are investigating after an inmate died in the Smith County Jail just after midnight Monday.

According to Smith County Sheriff Larry Smith, Carlos Jose Hernandez Jr., 21, of Troup was found hanging from the shower in a side cell.

Sheriff Smith says jail staff immediately called a cold blue, which means medical emergency, and the inmate was taken down from the ligature used to hang himself. A short time later Tyler Fire and EMS arrived and determined the inmate was deceased.

The Sheriff says all proper notifications of jail command staff were made immediately and the Texas Rangers were notified.

The Texas Rangers, assisted by Smith County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene, documented the scene and contacted the Justice of the Peace.

Hernandez was booked into the Smith County Jail at 4:15 a.m., Sunday. He was charged with Possession of Marijuana, Possession or Delivery of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Controlled Substance and also had an Immigration Customs Enforcement detainer.

His bonds totaled $8,500. However, he could not bond out due to the ICE detainer.

Hernandez was placed in a side cell on suicide watch with ten-minute observations because of his responses to pre-booking questions, according to jail officials.

Sheriff Smith says a check of the observation logs, as well as video camera footage, confirmed the side cell observations had been made properly and timely within the prescribed time period.

Hernandez had been last checked at 12:02 and 12:11 a.m. and was observed to be sleeping, according to jail officials.

During the next check at 12:20 a.m., he was observed to be hanging by a ligature from the shower in a single man side cell.

Sheriff Smith says, Smith County judicial and other jail records show Hernandez to have been incarcerated in the Smith County Jail on two previous occasions. The first time was in December of 2016 for Criminal Trespass and Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. The second time was on Feb. 18 of this year for Manufacture/Delivery of a Controlled Substance and Possession of a Prohibited Weapon.

Justice of the Peace Quincy Beavers ordered an autopsy to be performed at the Southwestern Institute of Forensic Science in Dallas.

Officials say next of kin has been notified.

