Monday's Weather: Warm and humid with a chance for afternoon showers and thundershowers. High 89

Good Monday morning, East Texas! A very warm, muggy start to the day with temperatures in the mid 70s this morning. Mostly cloudy this morning, but becoming partly cloudy by midday and afternoon. Breezy at times this afternoon with south winds gusting to 15 mph. A chance for a few showers and thundershowers to pop up this afternoon across East Texas. Expect some lightning and a few heavy downpours, but nothing severe is expected. Temperatures will reach the upper 80s to near 90 degrees this afternoon. Rain ends by late evening with partly to mostly cloudy skies overnight. Temperatures will be very warm again, only dropping into the mid 70s by tomorrow morning. Partly cloudy and humid again tomorrow with highs near 90 degrees. Another chance for a few pop-up showers and thundershowers by tomorrow afternoon. Midweek, mostly sunny skies return to the forecast with even warm afternoon highs. Expect to see temperatures in the lower 90s each afternoon through the weekend. Southwestery winds could be breezy at times by the end of the week and another slight chance for rain will creep back into the forecast this weekend.

