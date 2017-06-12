Herman & Rhule visit East Texas; excited for players from the region to make an impact in 2017

It was a fun week in East Texas as numerous big time college football coaches visited the region for satellite camps.

First year Texas head coach Tom Herman and his staff were in Marshall with East Texas Baptist. Herman knows first hand the type of talent that comes from here since he won 22 games in two seasons at Houston with the likes of Greg Ward Jr. and Tyus Bowser.

Hoping to turn the Longhorn program around, Herman will once be counting on East Texans to produce. He already has two big time commits for the Class

of 2018 and Damion Miller and Josh Thompson are incoming freshman.

As for guys already on the roster, Longview product and wide receiver Dorian Leonard, former Gilmer Buckeye and cornerback Kris Boyd, along with Nacogdoches Dragon Brandon Jones should all see extensive playing time for the burnt orange.

Meanwhile, Baylor's Matt Rhule was in Nacogdoches to be apart of SFA's satellite camp. If the Bears first year head coach is going to be successful, offensive weapons in the form of East Texans will be a big reason why.

KD Cannon and Shock Linwood are gone, but running back JaMycal Hasty and wide receivers Blake Lynch and Denzel Mims are ready to carry the load.

Not to mention, Henderson product Trestan Ebner is an incoming freshman.

Hasty, a Longview product, and Lynch, a former Gilmer Buckeye accounted for over a combined 1,100 yards and six touchdowns last year, but

expect those numbers to double in 2017.



