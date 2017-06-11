Fire crews douse scrapyard blaze

The skyline of one East Texas city was filled with thick black smoke and fire crews raced to find the source of a roaring blaze.

Longview fire crews responded to a large fire at the Longview Scrap and Metal company, located at 5,000 West Loop 281.

The billowing pall of smoke could be seen for miles across Longview.

Fire crews initially thought a large building was on fire. Five units including a ladder truck were called in.

Investigators say 20 to 25 cars had already been crushed and compacted at the property and were stacked on top of each other.

The cars were crushed and stacked on one another. so when got some employees there to run the machinery, they unstacked them so we could put water on them," says Longview Assistant Fire Marshal Bert Scott.

Somehow the stack caught fire, and firefighters had to fight traffic as it began to slow down near the blaze.

"Obviously if people stop and slow up to see what's going it could endanger the lives of other people," Scott says.

Within minutes there was billowing smoke everywhere and it began to cast a cloud of smoke across the roadway, and there was more. Suddenly loud bangs and small explosions could be heard coming from the fire.

"It was possibly just struts and shocks, tires, things that are under pressure," says Scott.

There were no injuries and there is no threat to buildings in the area.

"We'll just have to dig into it and see what the cause was," Scott says.

The cause of the blaze has been classified as undetermined, and investigators say it could take some time to find where exactly it started.

