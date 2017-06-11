One dead after vehicle rollover near Flint

One person was killed in a vehicle rollover Saturday afternoon.

According to DPS officials, a little after 2 p.m. they responded to a vehicle rollover on FM 2661, 8.8 miles east of Flint.

DPS preliminary reports indicate that a 1999 GMC Sierra was traveling north when it struck the back of 2005 Toyota 4Runner.

The impact caused the GMC to overturn into a ditch on the east side of FM 2661.

The driver of the GMC, identified as Nathan Sherman, 19 of Chandler, was ejected from the vehicle. Sherman was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 17-year-old passenger in the GMC was not injured.

The driver of the Toyota 4Runner was also not injured.

Sherman's body was taken to Lighthouse Professional Mortuary in Tyler.

