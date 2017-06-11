FCA Heart of a Champion All-Star Bowl results

The 2017 FCA Heart of a Champion Bowl took place in Longview at Lobos Stadium, giving high school seniors one last chance to battle it out on East Texas soil.

The Red Team was the first on the board thanks to a running touchdown by Longview's D'Crayvan Polk. However, it was the Blue Team that inevitably came out on top thanks to two running scores by Elkhart's DJ Williams. Final score 14-7 Blue.

Williams was named the Offensive MVP, while harmony's Michael Edmonson was named Defensive MVP.

