Kimbrough Animal Hospital in Longview opens new building

It was a big day for one East Texas animal hospital with a new beginning, putting the memory of a devastating fire behind them.

Kimbrough Animal Hospital in Longview was destroyed in a fire in 2015, taking the lives of dozens of animals boarded there.

Lined up almost an hour ahead of time, clients and supporters came to see the new expansive building of the Kimbrough Animal Clinic.



"It's awesome and sadness to go along with it. We're very happy for doctor Kimbrough and his staff. They've been through a lot," said client John Newsom.



"Emotional. Anxious, ready to start. Get a new beginning," said Practice Manager Sarah Jane Sharpless.



"Means a whole bunch to me. My wife and I want to thank everybody. Today is a big day for celebrating but we're also remembering those poor animals that lost their lives," said Dr. Kenneth Kimbrough.

June 2015, the hospital caught fire, killing 38 pets that were being housed in the facility.

Before the open house, a ceremony was held revealing a memorial to the animals lost in the fire.



"It touched the hearts and lives of people that supported them and continue to support them," said client Monique Golightly.



"It's a reminder. A reminder of where we've been, also where we can go," Sharpless says.

They had worked out of cramped temporary offices for nearly two years, and the new building gave them a new outlook.

"We were working in that cramped space, we made the best of it, had a great staff. We try to make something good out of something that happens bad," Kimbrough says.



Several hundred people attended the 3-hour open house.



