Longview emergency crews on scene of large fire on West Loop 281

Longview fire crews are on scene of a large fire on West Loop 281 Saturday afternoon.

According to the Longview Fire Department, at 4:40 p.m. they responded to a large fire at the Longview Scrap and Metal Company, located on 5013 West Loop 281.

Longview Fire Chief Hester said that 15-20 cars that were stacked on top of each other caught fire at the location. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

Fire Chief Hester said there were no injuries and that there is no threat to buildings in the area.

Fire crews are working at this time to put out the fire.

